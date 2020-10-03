Loading articles...

Suspicious object found on train in Germany, deactivated

Last Updated Oct 3, 2020 at 9:44 am EDT

BERLIN — Police say experts have deactivated a suspicious object found in an out-of-service train in the German city of Cologne.

A cleaner found the object in a train parked on sidings outside Cologne’s Deutz station on Friday night, police said. Specialists defused the object early Saturday, according to a police statement that did not describe the suspicious item in more detail.

Experts were examining the composition of the object, which was moved to a secure area, police said.

Officers searched other trains on the same sidings Saturday. As of mid-afternoon, they hadn’t found any other suspect objects, police spokesman Thomas Held told German broadcaster n-tv.

Held said the background to the find was still unclear and police are “investigating in all directions.”

The Associated Press

