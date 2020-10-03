Pedestrian struck and killed in Brampton

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Brampton late Saturday night.

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian was struck and dragged by a vehicle in the area of Highway 407 and Tomken Road just after 10:30 p.m.

Police later confirmed that the pedestrian had died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident.

There was no word on the age or gender of the victim.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.