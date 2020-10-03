Loading articles...

Pedestrian struck and killed in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Brampton late Saturday night.

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian was struck and dragged by a vehicle in the area of Highway 407 and Tomken Road just after 10:30 p.m.

Police later confirmed that the pedestrian had died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident.

There was no word on the age or gender of the victim.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 39 minutes ago
COLLISION - #WB401 ramp to Black Creek Drive is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:45 PM
The sun is about to set. We would love to see the sunset in your neighborhood tonight. Tag us on any photos you sna…
Latest Weather
Read more