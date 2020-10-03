Ontario reports drop in new COVID-19 cases to 653

Ontario is reporting 653 new COVID-19 cases today, a drop from the 732 cases confirmed yesterday.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said the most new cases were in Toronto (284) followed by Peel (104) and Ottawa (97).

There was an increase in four deaths today along with an additional 37 due to a data reviewing and data cleaning initiative. These deaths occurred in the spring and summer. Ontario now has a total of 2,968 deaths.

Elliott added 64 per cent of the cases of from people under the age of 40.

Another 435 people have recovered from COVID-19. Of the 53,633 cases, 84.4 per cent are considered resolved.

Over 46,000 tests were completed yesterday as the backlog grew slightly to 91,322.

