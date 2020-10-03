Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
New public health measures in effect in Ontario's COVID-19 hot spots
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 3, 2020 8:56 am EDT
COVID-19 assessment centre. YOUTUBE/Unity Health Toronto
New public health restrictions kick in today in three of Ontario’s COVID-19 hot spots.
The provincial government announced yesterday that Ottawa, Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region would face tighter regulations as they grapple with a surge of new cases.
In those areas restaurants, bars, banquet halls and gyms will all face restrictions on their operations.
No more than 100 customers will be allowed in restaurants and no more than six people will be permitted at a table.
Restaurants will also be required to collect contact information from all patrons to bolster contact tracing.
Group exercise classes at gyms will be capped at 10 people and the total number of people in fitness settings will be limited to 50.
At meeting and event facilities – such as banquet halls – there will be a cap of 50 people, with only six people allowed at each table.
And as of yesterday, face coverings became mandatory in all indoor public spaces across Ontario.
