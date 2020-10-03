Loading articles...

Montreal shooting leaves two women dead; alleged killer wounded by police

Last Updated Oct 3, 2020 at 3:58 pm EDT

MONTREAL — Quebec’s police watchdog says two women are dead and one man injured after a shooting in Montreal.

The Independent Investigations Bureau (BEI) says a man shot and killed two women Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on Ontario Street shortly after noon.

The BEI says the man opened fire on police, who shot back, wounding him.

The man was taken to hospital but his life is not believed to be in danger.

The bureau, which investigates whenever citizens are injured or killed during a police operation, has taken charge of the investigation and will be assisted by provincial police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2020.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

