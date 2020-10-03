Loading articles...

Florida man who tried to get ballot for dead wife charged

Last Updated Oct 3, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

BRADENTON, Fla. — Florida authorities say they’ve filed a voter fraud charge against a man who said he said he “wanted to test the system” when he tried to obtain a mail-in ballot for his deceased wife.

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett said he contacted the sheriff’s office after a review of voter rolls showed that Larry Wiggins’ wife had been dead for two years. Staffers determined that Wiggins forged his late wife’s name on the ballot request, according to the Bradenton Herald.

Wiggins, who was arrested last Thursday on a voter fraud charge, told deputies that he was “testing the system to see if worked.”

Bennett said such attempts are unusual in Manatee County. Researchers say that voter fraud in general is rare in the U.S.

“Our message is that the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections will prosecute any attempt at voter fraud. If you are caught, we are committed to prosecute,” Bennett said.

There was no online docket for Wiggins on the Manatee County Clerk of Court’s website Saturday, so it was unclear if Wiggins had an attorney.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:40 AM
#SB404 approaching Hwy 7 - the two left lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:40 AM
Cool and below seasonal all weekend long. Sunshine today and rain tomorrow. The guaranteed high today is 13 degre…
Latest Weather
Read more