Construction firms highlight need to tackle systemic racism in their industry

After two separate racist and hate-motivated instances at an East York construction site, some industry leaders are calling it a systemic problem.

It comes after yet another discovery by workers at the site on the Michael Garron Hospital property.

Speaking to CityNews on Saturday, Andrea DelZotto, Executive Vice President at Tridel said problems like this cannot be solved overnight and changes have to come from the top down.

DelZotto goes on to say that even though the construction industry is a large one, it also feels like a tight-knit family.

The construction company working on site also spoke to CityNews and said in part: “EllisDon condemns this despicable racist act. Our people are not just our employees — they are our family,” said spokesperson Dustin Luchka in a statement Friday. “We know we need to do better to protect their safety, both physically and emotionally.”

“We have initiated an investigation and have already begun to upgrade the security and surveillance on the site.”

EllisDon confirmed that the graffiti on the plywood wall was covered and removed, adding that they are also investigating. They’re also offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who may have information that leads to the people involved or responsible for the incident.

It was September 24th when two suspected nooses were found at the construction site at Michael Garron Hospital. Staff responded to the news and took action.

“These despicable acts of racism are not reflective of our hospital community,” Sarah Downey, President & CEO at Michael Garron Hospital said in a statement. “While we will not let incidents of hate define us, we will call out these insidious acts whenever they take place. Following the first display of nooses on the construction site in June, we were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our employees, neighbours, community and local businesses.”

Members of Toronto City Council have come out condemning the discoveries as well.

Disgusting beyond belief. There should be the toughest possible consequences for whoever is found responsible for this hate. It's 2020. Overt racism like this should be unimaginable. A stark reminder of how far we have to go in stamping out racism of all kinds https://t.co/6wipgiSbcB — Brad Bradford✌️ (@BradMBradford) October 2, 2020