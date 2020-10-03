Loading articles...

China's Xi sends sympathy message to Trump over infection

Last Updated Oct 3, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of sympathy Saturday to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump following their coronavirus diagnosis, state TV reported.

“My wife, Peng Liyuan, and I express our sympathies to you and your wife and wish you a fast recovery,” state TV on its website cited the message as saying.

Chinese-U.S. relations have tumbled to their lowest point in decades amid disputes over trade, technology, security, Beijing’s tightening of control over Hong Kong and complaints about abuses in China’s Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Trump has blamed China, where the coronavirus outbreak began in December, of mishandling the outbreak and allowing it to spread.

The Associated Press

