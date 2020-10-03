Loading articles...

Asia Today: S. Korea counts 64 cases, worries about holiday

Last Updated Oct 3, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT

Kashmiri health workers stand by the window of a COVID-19 centre in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. India has crossed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, putting the country's toll at nearly 10% of the global fatalities and behind only the United States and Brazil. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea has reported 64 new cases of the coronavirus, the fourth straight day its increase came below 100, possibly reflecting the fewer number of tests conducted during one of the biggest holidays of the year.

The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Sunday brought the national caseload to 24,091, including 421 deaths.

Thirty-eight of the new cases were reported from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the centre of a viral resurgence since August. Health workers have struggled to track transmissions tied to churches, hospitals, schools and offices.

Seventeen of the new cases were linked to international arrivals, mostly from other Asian countries such as the Philippines, India, and Bangladesh.

There are concerns that infections could rise in coming weeks because of increased travel during the five-day Chuseok harvest holiday that continues through Sunday.

The Associated Press

