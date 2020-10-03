Toronto lawyer Annamie Paul wins Green Party leadership race

Annamie Paul is the new leader of The Green Party of Canada following one of the biggest leadership contests the party has ever staged.

Paul beat out seven other candidates to succeed Elizabeth May, the only leader the party has known in its history. She received 12,090 votes to defeat Dimitri Lascaris in the eighth round of balloting.

May announced her decision to step down as party leader last November. She plans to stay on as an MP and the party’s parliamentary leader.

More than 23,000 party members cast a ballot out of almost 35,000 people who were eligible to vote.

The announcement was made at a physically distanced event at the Ottawa Art Gallery after the party was forced to scrap plans to host the leadership convention in Charlottetown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul, who becomes the first Black person to lead a major federal political party, does not have a seat in the House of Commons, so she will have lead the party from outside Parliament for the time being.

Paul is currently running in the upcoming Toronto Centre byelection which was called after the sudden resignation of Liberal finance minister Bill Morneau.