York Region with a reminder: Used masks, gloves are not recyclable
by News Staff
Posted Oct 2, 2020 9:51 pm EDT
The city says it will place stickers on various bins as another reminder not to throw masks and gloves into the recycle. Brian Yurasits
York Region north of Toronto is cracking down on residents who are putting disposable masks, gloves and wipes in the recycling bin instead of the garbage.
The region that includes Markham, Richmond Hill and Vaughan says that can put frontline workers at a higher risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.
Starting Monday, waste workers in those cities will not empty blue bins with those items and will place a warning sticker on them.
The City of Toronto says masks and gloves have always belonged in the garbage and it has been asking residents since March not to recycle tissues and paper towels.
On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford introduced a policy change, making it mandatory to wear a mask in any workspace or indoor setting in the province where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
With files from the Canadian Press
