World reacts to President Trump, Melania's COVID-19 diagnosis

News of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis has sent shockwaves across the globe and online, leading to one of the fastest-trending topics in Twitter’s history.

The New York Times is reporting Trump’s spot on the ballot could already be in jeopardy, saying:

“The positive test could prove devastating to his political fortunes given his months of diminishing the seriousness of the pandemic even as the virus was still ravaging the country and killing about 1,000 more Americans every day.”

As the White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, confirmed the pair will remain isolated at home until further notice, there are already serious ramifications to this development, none more evident than what’s being felt on the stock market.

The stock market appeared headed for a sharp drop early Friday morning after President Donald Trump said he and his wife, Melania, had tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/iNlSH6dv2m — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 2, 2020

The next Trump-Biden debate is scheduled for October 15. Trump would, if he has a full recovery, just be coming out of his 2 week quarantine. It's not possible to put Biden, who is in the high risk group himself just as Trump is, in the same room as the president. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 2, 2020

Despite news of the President’s positive case coming in the early hours on Friday morning, others chimed in using their platform for the greater good.

As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy. Please wear a mask. ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2020

So uh… wear a mask. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) October 2, 2020