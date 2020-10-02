Loading articles...

World reacts to President Trump, Melania's COVID-19 diagnosis

Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 2:18 am EDT

FILE - In this May 25, 2020 photo, President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, walks as they return on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, after returning from Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, in Baltimore, for a Memorial Day ceremony. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

News of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis has sent shockwaves across the globe and online, leading to one of the fastest-trending topics in Twitter’s history.

The New York Times is reporting Trump’s spot on the ballot could already be in jeopardy, saying:

The positive test could prove devastating to his political fortunes given his months of diminishing the seriousness of the pandemic even as the virus was still ravaging the country and killing about 1,000 more Americans every day.” 

As the White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, confirmed the pair will remain isolated at home until further notice, there are already serious ramifications to this development, none more evident than what’s being felt on the stock market.

Despite news of the President’s positive case coming in the early hours on Friday morning, others chimed in using their platform for the greater good.

