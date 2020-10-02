Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
World reacts to President Trump, Melania's COVID-19 diagnosis
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 2, 2020 2:09 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 2:18 am EDT
FILE - In this May 25, 2020 photo, President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, walks as they return on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, after returning from Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, in Baltimore, for a Memorial Day ceremony. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
News of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis has sent shockwaves across the globe and online, leading to one of the fastest-trending topics in Twitter’s history.
The New York Times is reporting Trump’s spot on the ballot could already be in jeopardy, saying:
“The positive test could prove devastating to his political fortunes given his months of diminishing the seriousness of the pandemic even as the virus was still ravaging the country and killing about 1,000 more Americans every day.”
As the White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, confirmed the pair will remain isolated at home until further notice, there are already serious ramifications to this development, none more evident than what’s being felt on the stock market.
The stock market appeared headed for a sharp drop early Friday morning after President Donald Trump said he and his wife, Melania, had tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/iNlSH6dv2m
The next Trump-Biden debate is scheduled for October 15. Trump would, if he has a full recovery, just be coming out of his 2 week quarantine. It's not possible to put Biden, who is in the high risk group himself just as Trump is, in the same room as the president.
From personal experience, the White House Medical Office run by the Armed Forces is incredibly capable. Walter Reed a joint military hospital is a world class hospital, research facility, and teaching hospital. Fully qualified to treat COVID.