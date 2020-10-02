President Trump taken to hospital as precaution after contracting COVID-19

President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the White House said Friday.

Trump has since departed the White House by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a White House official said.

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the Presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

The official said the visit was precautionary and that Trump would work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

WATCH: Marine One lands on White House lawn to transport President Trump to medical center. pic.twitter.com/Gyaqut7Ah2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 2, 2020

Earlier Friday, the White House said Trump remains “fatigued” and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.

Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs. They attach to a virus and help it be eliminated, nut it can take weeks for them to form.

First lady Melania Trump also tested positive and several others in the White House have, too, prompting concern that the White House or even Trump himself might have spread the virus further.

Trump is receiving a two-antibody combo drug that’s currently in late-stage studies from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company previously developed a successful treatment for Ebola using a similar approach. It’s given as a one-time treatment through an IV.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said the drug was being given “as a precautionary measure,” and that Trump also was taking zinc, vitamin D, an antacid called famotidine, melatonin, and aspirin. None of those have been proven to be effective against COVID-19.

Trump apparently is not receiving hydroxychloroquine, a drug he widely promoted that has been shown in many studies to be ineffective for preventing or treating COVID-19.

Meantime, Democratic candidate Joe Biden says he has tested negative for the virus.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Biden was a short distance from Trump in the first presidential debate on Tuesday night.

Several White House staffers have also tested positive for the virus.