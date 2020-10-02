Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK — Changes announced in corporate dividends Sep. 28-Oct. 2.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Bank of South Carolina Corp .17 from .16
First of Long Island .93 from .90
Hingham Insitut Savings .45 from .43
Honeywell Intl .93 from .90
Investar Holding Corp .065 from .06
Johnson Outdoors Cl A .21 from .17
New Residential Investment .15 from .10M
Progress Software .175 from .165
Sanderson Farms Inc .44 from .32
INITIAL DIVIDENDS
Spirit of Texas Bcshs .07
RESUMED DIVIDENDS
Darden Restaurants .30
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Broadstone Net Lease .135
Owl Rock Capital .08
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
NetEase 5 for 1 split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $350 mILLION
Principia Biopharma – Sanofi (3.6B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Asana Inc Cl A
Palantir Technologies
Yalla Group Ltd
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
American Electric Power Co
Chindata Group Holdings ADS
Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd
NorthWestern Corp (from NYSE)
Oncorus Inc
Orphazyme A/S ADS
Pulmonx Corp
Velodyne Lidar Inc and warrants
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp unit
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Asta Funding
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Cabot Microelectronics Corp to CMC Materials
Graf Industrial Corp to Velodyne Lidar Inc
Tortoise Acquisition to Hyliion Corp
The Associated Press