Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Changes announced in corporate dividends Sep. 28-Oct. 2.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Bank of South Carolina Corp .17 from .16

First of Long Island .93 from .90

Hingham Insitut Savings .45 from .43

Honeywell Intl .93 from .90

Investar Holding Corp .065 from .06

Johnson Outdoors Cl A .21 from .17

New Residential Investment .15 from .10M

Progress Software .175 from .165

Sanderson Farms Inc .44 from .32

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

Spirit of Texas Bcshs .07

RESUMED DIVIDENDS

Darden Restaurants .30

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

Broadstone Net Lease .135

Owl Rock Capital .08

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

NetEase 5 for 1 split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $350 mILLION

Principia Biopharma – Sanofi (3.6B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Asana Inc Cl A

Palantir Technologies

Yalla Group Ltd

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

American Electric Power Co

Chindata Group Holdings ADS

Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd

NorthWestern Corp (from NYSE)

Oncorus Inc

Orphazyme A/S ADS

Pulmonx Corp

Velodyne Lidar Inc and warrants

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp unit

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Asta Funding

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Cabot Microelectronics Corp to CMC Materials

Graf Industrial Corp to Velodyne Lidar Inc

Tortoise Acquisition to Hyliion Corp

The Associated Press

