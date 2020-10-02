Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TDSB virtual learning enrollment to increase by 4,500 later this month
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 2, 2020 2:17 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 2:24 pm EDT
A grade six class room is shown at Hunter's Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Monday, September 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
There will be even less students in Toronto classrooms later this month.
The Toronto District School Board says thousands of elementary students have opted to switch between online and in-class learning at the earliest opportunity.
The province’s largest school board says 7,500 elementary students will switch from in-class to online learning on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
At the same time, 3,000 students who had been learning from home will move to the classroom.
As it stands, the board says 58,500 of its 174,000 elementary students are learning from home.
It says 18,000 of 73,000 high schoolers have been enrolled in online learning, and they won’t have a chance to switch until the start of the second quadmester on Nov. 23.
The deadline for students to make that decision is Oct. 15.