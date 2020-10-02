Loading articles...

Trump COVID-19 diagnosis sparks conspiracy theories

The misinformation age quickly enveloped the news that President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, had tested positive for COVID-19, as conspiracy theories about the news flourished on social media. Claudio Schwarz

CHICAGO – News that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus sparked an explosion of rumors, misinformation and conspiracy theories that littered social media feeds.

By Friday morning, nearly 30,000 Twitter users had retweeted a variety of conspiracy theories about the news, according to an analysis by ‘VineSight‘, a tech company that tracks online misinformation.

The news is ripe for foreign and domestic internet instigators to exploit by pushing online disinformation about the two presidential candidates and opens the door for unwitting people to spread misinformation without realizing what they’re sharing is false, experts say.

Facebook said Friday that it immediately began monitoring misinformation around the president’s diagnosis and had started applying fact checks to some false posts.

Twitter, meanwhile, was monitoring an uptick in “copypasta” campaigns — which are attempts from numerous Twitter accounts to parrot the same phrase over and over again to inundate users with messaging — about Trump’s illness.

The social media company said it was working to limit views on those tweets.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 34 minutes ago
City Streets: What started with a stalled bus is now a collision SB Victoria Park south of Lawrence - drivers using…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:55 PM
Risk of frost outside of the core as long as this cloud breaks up a bit tonight. If it doesn't, the risk will be lo…
Latest Weather
Read more