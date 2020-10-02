Toronto's Santa Claus parade is happening online this year

Toronto’s iconic Santa Claus parade will happen this year, just not the way we are all used to.

The pandemic-altered Santa Claus parade is going prime time.

Event organizers have announced this year’s broadcast-only edition will air on Saturday, December 5th at 7 p.m. in a 2-hour special on CTV.

In a YouTube video released Friday morning, Mayor John Tory thanked Santa and parade officials for finding a way to keep the more than century-old tradition alive.

Organizers say the parade will be staged in a closed set route and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Santa is reminding boys and girls the best way to get on the nice list is to wash your hands and wear a mask.