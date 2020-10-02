Loading articles...

Toronto's Santa Claus parade is happening online this year

Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 9:59 am EDT

Santa Claus waves from his sleigh during the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, New York, USA, 28 November 2019. The annual parade, which began in 1924, features giant balloons that were kept lower this year because of windy conditions on the streets of Manhattan. EPA/PORTER BINKS

Toronto’s iconic Santa Claus parade will happen this year, just not the way we are all used to.

The pandemic-altered Santa Claus parade is going prime time.

Event organizers have announced this year’s broadcast-only edition will air on Saturday, December 5th at 7 p.m. in a 2-hour special on CTV.

In a YouTube video released Friday morning, Mayor John Tory thanked Santa and parade officials for finding a way to keep the more than century-old tradition alive.

Organizers say the parade will be staged in a closed set route and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Santa is reminding boys and girls the best way to get on the nice list is to wash your hands and wear a mask.

 

 

