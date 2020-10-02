Toronto Zoo's red panda cub has a name

More than 7,000 people voted and now the Toronto Zoo’s baby red panda has a name.

The announcement was made in a video posted on Twitter early Friday morning, which also showed off her adorable little face.

The winning name — Adira — means strong.

Zoo officials said the name has a special meaning for them.

“Unfortunately we did have two red panda cubs and one did pass away, so it’s very fitting for the name of this little girl to be Adira because it just shows how strong she is and her strong will to live.”

The two red panda cubs were born over the summer and were the first at the Toronto Zoo in 24 years.

A week later, the zoo announced that sadly one of the cubs had died.