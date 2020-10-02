The Latest: WH doctor says Trump will continue with duties

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for the coronavirus (all times local):

1:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s White House doctor has issued a statement saying the president will continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” after contracting the coronavirus. Dr. Sean Conley, the physician to the president, says the president and first lady Melania Trump “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.” Trump has cancelled plans to attend a fundraiser and to fly to Florida for a rally on Friday, but he did keep on his schedule a previously planned midday telephone call “on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”

The Associated Press