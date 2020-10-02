Loading articles...

Suspect in fatal Florida shooting at Amazon centre arrested

Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 22-year-old man who is in a hospital recovering from a self-inflicted bulled wound has been charged with second-degree murder in a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead at an Amazon fulfilmentcentre in Florida, authorities said.

“After shooting the victim, the suspect was found to have shot himself in an attempt to take his own life,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated. “The suspect was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.”

Jail records show Daisean Thomas Biffle was absentee booked into jail.

Tuesday’s shooting happened just after 7:15 p.m., officials said. Authorities found Biffle injured and a 22-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds. They recovered a weapon at the scene.

The two were Amazon employees and were in a relationship, the Florida Times-Union reported.

It was the second fatal shooting at the facility this year. On June 29, a job applicant was killed in an ambush outside the centre.

It was not immediately known whether Biffle has a lawyer.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB QEW east of Southdown - all traffic is stopped while crews extinguish this vehicle fire. The left lane i…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:26 AM
Radar up to 9:21am Oct. 2. Showers sinking south out of the northern GTA. Cool temperatures today. The Guaranteed H…
Latest Weather
Read more