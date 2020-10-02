Loading articles...

Sheriff: 2 killed in small plane crash in western New York

Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — Two people were killed Friday after a small plane crashed in western New York, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Socata TBM-700 crashed about 11:45 a.m. in a wooded area near Pembroke, New York.

Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron told reporters a man and a woman were killed and there were no survivors. He did not identify the victims.

Neighbours described a plane making a loud, whining noise, then dropping into a wooded area, Sheron said.

The plane was registered to a corporation that shares an address with Cellino & Barnes, a personal injury law firm with offices around New York. The firm declined to comment.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the cause of the crash.

The Associated Press

