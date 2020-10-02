Loading articles...

Have you been sold a lie about recycling?

Plastic bottles in a recycling bin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

In today’s Big Story podcast, you’re a good citizen, so you probably toss your plastic into the recycling bin. Especially if it has those little recycling arrows on it. Why wouldn’t you? Public service campaigns have been telling you to do this forever? But what if those campaigns were a lie, designed to make you feel better about the plastic you use? What is plastic recycling was never going to be effective, except at selling more plastic?

GUEST: Laura Sullivan, NPR News investigative correspondent

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

