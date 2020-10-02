Loading articles...

Police identify man shot and killed in front of family

Police vehicles sit outside a home in North York. City News

Toronto police have identified a man that was shot and killed in a daylight shooting.

Officers say 27-year-old Hamid Zakarie was outside his vehicle planning to take his newborn to hospital when he was gunned down on Patika Avenue, near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue, at around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say multiple suspects drove past Zakarie and proceeded to open fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and baby were unharmed.

“This is a brazen daylight shooting, this is horrific. This is the time of day when parents are taking the children to school, when people going to work … this is not tolerated,” Inspector Paul Rinkoff said at the time.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:56 PM
City Streets: What started with a stalled bus is now a collision SB Victoria Park south of Lawrence - drivers using…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:55 PM
Risk of frost outside of the core as long as this cloud breaks up a bit tonight. If it doesn't, the risk will be lo…
Latest Weather
Read more