Police identify man shot and killed in front of family
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 2, 2020 9:28 pm EDT
Police vehicles sit outside a home in North York. City News
Toronto police have identified a man that was shot and killed in a daylight shooting.
Officers say 27-year-old Hamid Zakarie was outside his vehicle planning to take his newborn to hospital when he was gunned down on Patika Avenue, near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue, at around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.
Investigators say multiple suspects drove past Zakarie and proceeded to open fire.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and baby were unharmed.
“This is a brazen daylight shooting, this is horrific. This is the time of day when parents are taking the children to school, when people going to work … this is not tolerated,” Inspector Paul Rinkoff said at the time.
No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.