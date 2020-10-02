Loading articles...

Police: Funeral home shooting that hurt 7 stemmed from feud

Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

MILWAUKEE — A drive-by shooting that left seven people wounded outside a Milwaukee funeral home was not a random attack, but the result of an ongoing feud between two separate parties, according to police.

Officials did not elaborate in a news release Thursday on the dispute or whether it was connected to the homicide victim that had brought mourners to Serenity Funeral Home on Wednesday afternoon.

Shots were fired from a passing vehicle into a crowd that had gathered for the funeral of Braxton Taylor, a 26-year-old whose slaying remains unsolved.

All of the injured, including men and women ranging in age from 20 to 48 years old, were hospitalized in stable condition, according to acting Milwaukee Police Chief Michael Brunson.

Police said they were working with other law enforcement agencies to arrest the person or people who fired the shots. The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects.

The funeral home shooting came on a violent day in Milwaukee in which at least nine others were shot in seven separate shootings, including two who died, police said.

The Associated Press

