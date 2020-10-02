Man struck and killed in North York

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Keele and Sheppard Ave. West.

Police say the pedestrian was hit by a cube van and pinned on private property on the Northwest corner of the intersection.

Paramedics tell 680 news the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

COLLISION:

Keele St + Sheppard Av W

* 2:22 pm *

– Man struck by truck

– Victim is pinned under the vehicle

– Injuries very serious

– Unconscious

– Police/Medics en route

– Expect the area to be closed#GO1872555

^dh pic.twitter.com/N2qAx5jCDh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 2, 2020

The Ministry of Labour has been called in because it appears to be a workplace safety-related issue.

WB Sheppard is down to a single lane at Keele for the investigation