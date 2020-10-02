Loading articles...

Man struck and killed in North York

Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 3:40 pm EDT

Pedestrian struck and killed near Keele and Sheppard Ave. West. October 2, 2020. Daniel Berry/CityNews

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Keele and Sheppard Ave. West.

Police say the pedestrian was hit by a cube van and pinned on private property on the Northwest corner of the intersection.

Paramedics tell 680 news the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in because it appears to be a workplace safety-related issue.

WB Sheppard is down to a single lane at Keele for the investigation

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
EB 401 just before Dixon - centre lane blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
Risk of frost outside of the core as long as this cloud breaks up a bit tonight. If it doesn't, the risk will be lo…
Latest Weather
Read more