Loading articles...

Ontario hits new record high with confirmed daily COVID-19 cases

Medical staff holds swabs for rapid COVID-19 tests at a high school in Rome, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. While hospitalizations and intensive care admissions are slightly rising, Italy has so far managed to keep its coronavirus infections per 100,000 people far lower than France, Spain or Britain, which earlier this week were forced to impose new restrictions to avoid a second pandemic wave. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Ontario is reporting 732 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

  • On Thursday, the province reported 538 COVID-19 cases.
  • Nearly 40,100 tests completed.
  • 323 new cases in Toronto, 141 in Ottawa and 111 in Peel.
  • 58% of the cases are in people under the age of 40.
  • There are 428 more resolved cases.

 

Related Stories

More TDSB students switch to online learning while COVID-19 cases growSeveral symptoms removed from COVID-19 screening protocols for schools, child care centres
|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB QEW east of Southdown - all traffic is stopped while crews extinguish this vehicle fire. The left lane i…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 58 minutes ago
Radar up to 9:21am Oct. 2. Showers sinking south out of the northern GTA. Cool temperatures today. The Guaranteed H…
Latest Weather
Read more