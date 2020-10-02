Ontario hits new record high with confirmed daily COVID-19 cases

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Medical staff holds swabs for rapid COVID-19 tests at a high school in Rome, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. While hospitalizations and intensive care admissions are slightly rising, Italy has so far managed to keep its coronavirus infections per 100,000 people far lower than France, Spain or Britain, which earlier this week were forced to impose new restrictions to avoid a second pandemic wave. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)
Ontario is reporting 732 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
On Thursday, the province reported 538 COVID-19 cases.
Nearly 40,100 tests completed.
323 new cases in Toronto, 141 in Ottawa and 111 in Peel.
58% of the cases are in people under the age of 40.
There are 428 more resolved cases.
