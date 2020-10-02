Ontario government meeting to discuss colour-coded COVID alert system

The Ontario government is holding a meeting to discuss imposing a colour-coded virus alert system that could see tighter restrictions on businesses in COVID-19 hotspots.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

A source close to the government says the system would classify regions as lower-risk green areas through to problematic red zones.

The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, says no final decision has been made.

In red areas, restaurants, bars, gyms and banquet halls would face tighter restrictions to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The plan could see regions like Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region, which have seen a surge in cases, placed in the red category.