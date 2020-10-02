Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Michigan Supreme Court strikes down governor's virus orders
by David Eggert And Ed White, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 2, 2020 5:18 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 5:28 pm EDT
Unlock Michigan Co-Chairs Garrett Soldano, Ron Armstrong and Meshawn Maddock, left to right, speak to supporters in Lansing, Mich., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The group on Friday submitted petition signatures in a bid to repeal a law that has given Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic, demanding that the veto-proof initiative be put before the Republican-led Legislature before the year's end. It needs roughly 340,000 valid voter signatures for the bill to qualify and has a 200,000 cushion. (Rod Sanford/Detroit News via AP)
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday struck down months of orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that were aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, saying she illegally drew authority from a 1945 law that doesn’t apply.
The court said the law was an “unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution.”
The decision is an extraordinary development in a monthslong tug-of-war between Whitmer, a Democrat, and the Republicans who control the Legislature who have complained that they’ve been shut out of major orders that have restricted education, the economy and health care.