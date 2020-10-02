Loading articles...

Mandatory mask policy extended to all of Ontario, assessment centres moving to appointment only

Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions during the daily briefing at COVID-19 at Queen’s Park in Toronto on July 2, 2020. THECANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The province is taking steps to try to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as Ontario hits a record number of daily cases.

Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday that the mandatory mask policy would be extended across the entire province – not just hot spots.

That change comes into effect at 12:01 a.m.

Ford also announced that assessment centres will be moving to appointment only.

