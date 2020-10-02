King township doctor facing more sexual assault charges after 11 new victims come forward

A doctor in King township is facing additional charges of sexual assault.

York police say a total of 11 new victims have come forward with allegations against Dr. Wameed Ateyah.

The allegations against the 49-year-old stem from sexual assaults that happened at the Schomberg Medical Centre, sometime between 2008 and 2017.

Officers said of the 11 new victims to come forward, one of them is 17 years old.

Police said the investigation began in August after two women, ages 49 and 28, came forward to report allegations of sexual assault.

Investigators say he’s also practiced at other clinics in Southern Ontario.

Police are urging any additional victims to come forward.