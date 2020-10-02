Loading articles...

India's COVID-19 fatalities top 100,000, behind US, Brazil

Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 11:58 pm EDT

NEW DELHI — India has crossed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, putting the country’s toll at nearly 10% of the global fatalities and behind only the United States and Brazil.

The grim milestone comes at the heels of a growing crisis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist government that has been criticized over the handling of the virus and doing very little to alleviate the contracting economy that has left millions jobless.

The Associated Press

