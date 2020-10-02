Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hall of Fame pitcher, Bob Gibson, passes away from cancer
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 2, 2020 11:14 pm EDT
FILE - In this March 1968 file photo, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson is pictured during baseball spring training in Florida. Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday, July 13, 2019, to the other living Hall of Famers. (AP Photo, File) AP Photo, File
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher, Bob Gibson, has died after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.
He was 84 years old.
Gibson’s death comes on the 52nd anniversary of one his greatest games, a record 17-strikeout performance in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series.
Gibson had five 20-win seasons, two with 19 victories and another of 18.
The Cardinals retired his uniform number 45 in September 1975 and inducted him into the team Hall of Fame in 2014.