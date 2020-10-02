Hall of Fame pitcher, Bob Gibson, passes away from cancer

Longtime St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher, Bob Gibson, has died after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.

He was 84 years old.

Gibson’s death comes on the 52nd anniversary of one his greatest games, a record 17-strikeout performance in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series.

Gibson had five 20-win seasons, two with 19 victories and another of 18.

The Cardinals retired his uniform number 45 in September 1975 and inducted him into the team Hall of Fame in 2014.