Loading articles...

Hall of Fame pitcher, Bob Gibson, passes away from cancer

FILE - In this March 1968 file photo, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson is pictured during baseball spring training in Florida. Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday, July 13, 2019, to the other living Hall of Famers. (AP Photo, File) AP Photo, File

Longtime St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher, Bob Gibson, has died after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.

He was 84 years old.

Gibson’s death comes on the 52nd anniversary of one his greatest games, a record 17-strikeout performance in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series.

Gibson had five 20-win seasons, two with 19 victories and another of 18.

The Cardinals retired his uniform number 45 in September 1975 and inducted him into the team Hall of Fame in 2014.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 06:56 PM
City Streets: What started with a stalled bus is now a collision SB Victoria Park south of Lawrence - drivers using…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:55 PM
Risk of frost outside of the core as long as this cloud breaks up a bit tonight. If it doesn't, the risk will be lo…
Latest Weather
Read more