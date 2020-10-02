Frost advisory issued for northern GTA

Don’t leave any plants outside unprotected tonight!

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for northern Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions.

Patchy frost is expected early Saturday morning as overnight temperatures dip near or below the freezing mark.

Cloud cover may prevent the formation of frost in some areas.

The regions under the advisory are listed below:

Caledon

Halton Hills – Milton

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale

The advisory also covers a wide swath of Southwestern Ontario.

FROST Advisory includes parts of the GTA for early Saturday morning (Oct 3) ???? pic.twitter.com/NxJ7LOBl4a — Jill Taylor (@jilltaylor680) October 2, 2020

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.