Frost advisory issued for northern GTA

Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 11:35 am EDT

Heavy frost coats a fallen leaf just after daybreak. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bill Sikes

Don’t leave any plants outside unprotected tonight!

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for northern Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions.

Patchy frost is expected early Saturday morning as overnight temperatures dip near or below the freezing mark.

Cloud cover may prevent the formation of frost in some areas.

The regions under the advisory are listed below:

  • Caledon
  • Halton Hills – Milton
  • Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region
  • Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region
  • Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus
  • Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County
  • Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale

 

The advisory also covers a wide swath of Southwestern Ontario.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

