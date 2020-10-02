Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former Trump adviser, Kellyanne Conway, tests positive for COVID-19
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 2, 2020 10:36 pm EDT
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Washington. Mindful of his lingering gap with women voters, President Trump’s re-election campaign has female surrogates fanning out across the country in an effort to identify supporters who can help change minds. They’ll be leading volunteer training sessions in 13 battleground states, including Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Ohio. It’s a recognition of the president’s persistent deficit with women that could be made worse by an economic slowdown. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Former top White House adviser, Kellyanne Conway, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.
As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️