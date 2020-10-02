Former Trump adviser, Kellyanne Conway, tests positive for COVID-19

Former top White House adviser, Kellyanne Conway, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

Conway is the latest major political figure to test positive after attending a Rose Garden event last Saturday where President Donald Trump announced his Supreme Court pick.

Current top adviser, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus on Thursday, while current U.S. Senator, Thom Tillis, announced he had the virus on Friday.

Trump, meanwhile, is currently recovering in hospital after his condition reportedly worsened during the day.

