Former Trump adviser, Kellyanne Conway, tests positive for COVID-19

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Washington. Mindful of his lingering gap with women voters, President Trump’s re-election campaign has female surrogates fanning out across the country in an effort to identify supporters who can help change minds. They’ll be leading volunteer training sessions in 13 battleground states, including Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Ohio. It’s a recognition of the president’s persistent deficit with women that could be made worse by an economic slowdown. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Former top White House adviser, Kellyanne Conway, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Conway is the latest major political figure to test positive after attending a Rose Garden event last Saturday where President Donald Trump announced his Supreme Court pick.

Current top adviser, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus on Thursday, while current U.S. Senator, Thom Tillis, announced he had the virus on Friday.

Trump, meanwhile, is currently recovering in hospital after his condition reportedly worsened during the day.

More to come…

