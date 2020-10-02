Loading articles...

First look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden in SNL season premiere

Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

FILE - In this April 18, 2015 file photo, Jim Carrey arrives at LACMA's 50th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles. Carrey says he was shocked and saddened to learn of the death of ex-girlfriend Cathriona White, likening the news to being hit by a lightning bolt. The 30-year-old makeup artist was found dead in her Sherman Oaks apartment on Monday, Sept. 28, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Her death is being investigated as a possible suicide in the ongoing case with an examination scheduled for Wednesday. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

It’s one of the most anticipated season premieres, in recent memory.

The 46th season of Saturday Night Live starts October 3rd at 11:30 p.m.

SNL tweeted a promo video of Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph getting into their Joe Biden and Kamala Harris outfits.

Add in Alec Baldwin, and everything that’s happened since SNL has been on hiatus, and you have the mixings for a huge show and monster ratings.

 

Related Stories

Jim Carrey to play presidential candidate Joe Biden on SNLWith a satirical fictional memoir, Jim Carrey gets real
||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - EB 401 east of James Snow Pkwy. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:34 AM
Good Friday morning! Still a chance of some showers today and quite cool. Your full #Toronto GTA forecast is on 68…
Latest Weather
Read more