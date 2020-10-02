Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Federal government loosening border restrictions for extended family, loved ones of Canadians
by Alex Bloomfield, Cormac Mac Sweeney
Posted Oct 2, 2020 3:47 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 3:47 pm EDT
U.S. Customs officers stand beside a sign saying that the U.S. border is closed at the U.S./Canada border in Lansdowne, Ont., on March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
The federal government is loosening some travel and border rules, to let more family members, students, and loved ones in compassionate scenarios enter the country.
Until now, only immediate family members of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident you were allowed in (unless you were considered an essential traveller for trade-related reasons).
The federal government now says beginning October 8th, extended family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada as long as they follow quarantine rules and receive the proper authorization.
That includes people in “extended committed relationships” and foreign nationals with a terminal illness.
Beginning October 20th, international students attending educational institutions with appropriate COVID-19 readiness plans will also be allowed to enter Canada.
In a statement, the federal government stresses "travellers should not make any travel plans until they have met all requirements and obtained all necessary authorizations to qualify to come to Canada under the new rules." #cdnpoli