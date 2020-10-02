Loading articles...

Federal government loosening border restrictions for extended family, loved ones of Canadians

Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 3:47 pm EDT

U.S. Customs officers stand beside a sign saying that the U.S. border is closed at the U.S./Canada border in Lansdowne, Ont., on March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The federal government is loosening some travel and border rules, to let more family members, students, and loved ones in compassionate scenarios enter the country.

Until now, only immediate family members of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident you were allowed in (unless you were considered an essential traveller for trade-related reasons).

The federal government now says beginning October 8th, extended family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada as long as they follow quarantine rules and receive the proper authorization.

That includes people in “extended committed relationships” and foreign nationals with a terminal illness.

Beginning October 20th, international students attending educational institutions with appropriate COVID-19 readiness plans will also be allowed to enter Canada.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government is beefing up screening measures and the number of public health officials at the border to enforce quarantine rules.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
EB 401 just before Dixon - centre lane blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
Risk of frost outside of the core as long as this cloud breaks up a bit tonight. If it doesn't, the risk will be lo…
Latest Weather
Read more