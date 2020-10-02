Loading articles...

Donald Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 1:18 am EDT

President Donald Trump waves as he walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, as he returns from Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

U.S. President Donald Trump says he and First Lady, Melania, have tested positive for COVID-19.

 

The news comes after one Hope Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a rally Wednesday, tested positive late Thursday.

She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

The President and Hicks spent substantial time with one another this week, including a trip to Cleveland for the presidential debate on Tuesday.

In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere said, “The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.”

“White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling,” Deere said.

Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

Hicks is one of the president’s most trusted and longest-serving aides, having worked as spokesperson for his 2016 campaign.

She originally served as White House as communications director, and re-joined the administration this year as an adviser ahead of the election. Her positive test was first reported by Bloomberg News on Thursday evening.

She did not respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

Multiple White House staffers have tested positive for the virus, including Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, and one of the president’s personal valets.

