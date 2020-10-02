Loading articles...

Canada to have own forensics team examine evidence in PS752 crash

Last Updated Oct 2, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo, rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Canada's foreign minister says he's asked for international help to pressure Iran to give up the black boxes recovered from the wreckage of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ebrahim Noroozi

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says Canada will have its own forensics team examine the evidence on the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752.

Iran admits an air-defence battery shot the airliner down near Tehran in January, blaming human error.

Champagne says the Canadian team will be led by a former deputy director of operations at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and will have members from several federal departments.

Canadian experts have been present as observers in the probe of the crash being carried out under international air travel rules, but can play only a very limited role.

Fifty-five Canadians and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed in the crash, with many more of the passengers bound for Canada as well.

The route from Tehran to Kyiv, Ukraine, was a popular first leg of the voyage from Iran to Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press

