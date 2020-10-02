Loading articles...

Canada one step closer to possibly getting COVID-19 vaccine

Cormac MacSweeney, 680News
Covid-19 samples sit in a refrigerator at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Ontario Public Health has tapped private labs to help reach their testing goal of 16,000 per day. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Positive news in the fight against COVID-19 in our country.

Health Canada has now received its first formal submission for approval of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The application has been made by Astra Zeneca which has been developing the vaccine candidate with the University of Oxford.

The formal application means Health Canada can now start a rolling review of the clinical and testing data, to make sure the potential vaccine is safe for use.

That process has been sped up thanks to changes the Trudeau government made in the approval process.

