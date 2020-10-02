Canada one step closer to possibly getting COVID-19 vaccine

Positive news in the fight against COVID-19 in our country.

Health Canada has now received its first formal submission for approval of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The application has been made by Astra Zeneca which has been developing the vaccine candidate with the University of Oxford.

The formal application means Health Canada can now start a rolling review of the clinical and testing data, to make sure the potential vaccine is safe for use.

That process has been sped up thanks to changes the Trudeau government made in the approval process.