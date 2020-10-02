Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada one step closer to possibly getting COVID-19 vaccine
Covid-19 samples sit in a refrigerator at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Ontario Public Health has tapped private labs to help reach their testing goal of 16,000 per day. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Positive news in the fight against COVID-19 in our country.
Health Canada has now received its first formal submission for approval of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
The application has been made by Astra Zeneca which has been developing the vaccine candidate with the University of Oxford.
The formal application means Health Canada can now start a rolling review of the clinical and testing data, to make sure the potential vaccine is safe for use.
That process has been sped up thanks to changes the Trudeau government made in the approval process.
