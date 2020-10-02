Biden and his wife test negative for COVID-19

Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week

Biden and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Trump's infection was announced

Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, his primary care doctor confirmed on Friday.

The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump’s infection was announced.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign.

Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week.

In a social media post, Biden thanked his supporters for “messages of concern.” He added: “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Biden had planned on travelling to Grand Rapids, Mich., to talk about the economy on Friday morning. His trip was delayed by several hours as he awaited the test results.

Biden spent much of the spring and early summer close to his Delaware home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But he’s stepped up his travel in the final stretch of the campaign, while still taking heed of public health guidelines.

He regularly wears a mask in public, something that Trump taunted Biden for during this week’s debate. And he mostly appears in front of small, socially-distanced crowds.