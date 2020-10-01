Loading articles...

Woman struck by subway train, no service south of Bloor on Line-1

A Toronto subway train. (File photo/CityNews)

Subway service has been suspended around the downtown loop (between Bloor-Yonge and St. George stations) after a woman was struck by a train near Queen station.

Police say it happened around 5:04 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The circumstances remain unclear.

Shuttle buses are running between St. George and Union stations

More to come

 

