US-Pres-All,100

These are TEST returns. They must not be broadcast or published.
Alabama
Electoral Vote: 9
1,449 of 2,281 precincts – 64 per cent
x-Donald Trump, GOP (i) 886,504 – 67 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 394,870 – 30 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Ind 37,548 – 3 per cent
Alaska
Electoral Vote: 3
0 of 442 precincts – 0 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 0 – 0 per cent
Don Blankenship, CST 0 – 0 per cent
Roque De La Fuente, ALP 0 – 0 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 0 – 0 per cent
Brock Pierce, PEC 0 – 0 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 0 – 0 per cent
Jesse Ventura, Grn 0 – 0 per cent
Arizona
Electoral Vote: 11
340 of 1,489 precincts – 23 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 518,339 – 52 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 429,851 – 43 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 53,573 – 5 per cent
Arkansas
Electoral Vote: 6
1,059 of 2,570 precincts – 41 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 366,222 – 60 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 197,956 – 32 per cent
Phil Collins, Ind 12,687 – 2 per cent
Kanye West, Ind 6,528 – 1 per cent
Brock Pierce, Ind 3,726 – 1 per cent
Roque De La Fuente, Ind 3,698 – 1 per cent
C.L. Gammon, Ind 3,618 – 1 per cent
J.R. Myers, Oth 3,452 – 1 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 3,162 – 1 per cent
Brian Carroll, Oth 3,120 – 1 per cent
Don Blankenship, CST 2,846 – 0 per cent
Gloria La Riva, PSL 2,405 – 0 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 2,264 – 0 per cent
California
Electoral Vote: 55
0 of 20,346 precincts – 0 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 0 – 0 per cent
Roque De La Fuente, AIP 0 – 0 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 0 – 0 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 0 – 0 per cent
Gloria La Riva, PFP 0 – 0 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 0 – 0 per cent
Colorado
Electoral Vote: 9
1,465 of 3,219 precincts – 46 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 927,003 – 51 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 722,072 – 40 per cent
Alyson Kennedy, SWP 10,434 – 1 per cent
Joe McHugh, Una 10,425 – 1 per cent
Don Blankenship, CST 10,276 – 1 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 10,064 – 1 per cent
Brock Pierce, Una 9,790 – 1 per cent
Dario Hunter, Prg 8,844 – 0 per cent
Bill Hammons, Uty 8,593 – 0 per cent
Phil Collins, Pro 8,543 – 0 per cent
Gloria La Riva, PSL 7,920 – 0 per cent
Jordan Scott, Una 7,884 – 0 per cent
Joseph Kishore, SEP 7,755 – 0 per cent
Brian Carroll, ASP 7,711 – 0 per cent
Mark Charles, Una 7,523 – 0 per cent
Kanye West, Una 7,441 – 0 per cent
Kyle Kopitke, IAP 6,562 – 0 per cent
Princess Jacob-Fambro, Una 6,076 – 0 per cent
Roque De La Fuente, ALP 5,703 – 0 per cent
Blake Huber, AVP 5,338 – 0 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 4,921 – 0 per cent
Connecticut
Electoral Vote: 7
547 of 728 precincts – 75 per cent
x-Joe Biden, Dem 1,017,402 – 56 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 714,699 – 40 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 38,648 – 2 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 37,618 – 2 per cent
Delaware
Electoral Vote: 3
435 of 435 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Joe Biden, Dem 382,894 – 53 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 304,317 – 42 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 18,760 – 3 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 15,344 – 2 per cent
District of Columbia
Electoral Vote: 3
143 of 143 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Joe Biden, Dem 435,174 – 84 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 46,883 – 9 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 19,704 – 4 per cent
Brock Pierce, Ind 4,750 – 1 per cent
Gloria La Riva, Ind 4,645 – 1 per cent
Howie Hawkins, DCG 4,593 – 1 per cent
Florida
Electoral Vote: 29
3,586 of 5,898 precincts – 61 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 4,229,285 – 49 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 4,087,841 – 48 per cent
Don Blankenship, CST 153,160 – 2 per cent
Roque De La Fuente, RP 53,183 – 1 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 24,515 – 0 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 23,087 – 0 per cent
Gloria La Riva, PSL 10,022 – 0 per cent
Georgia
Electoral Vote: 16
926 of 2,633 precincts – 35 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,458,251 – 59 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 928,642 – 38 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 64,552 – 3 per cent
Hawaii
Electoral Vote: 4
0 of 249 precincts – 0 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 0 – 0 per cent
Don Blankenship, CST 0 – 0 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 0 – 0 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 0 – 0 per cent
Brock Pierce, SHP 0 – 0 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 0 – 0 per cent
Idaho
Electoral Vote: 4
0 of 968 precincts – 0 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 0 – 0 per cent
Don Blankenship, CST 0 – 0 per cent
Roque De La Fuente, Ind 0 – 0 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 0 – 0 per cent
Brock Pierce, Ind 0 – 0 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 0 – 0 per cent
Kanye West, Ind 0 – 0 per cent
Illinois
Electoral Vote: 20
4,811 of 10,114 precincts – 48 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 2,288,906 – 55 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,672,238 – 40 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 61,110 – 1 per cent
Gloria La Riva, PSL 53,084 – 1 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 52,985 – 1 per cent
Brian Carroll, ASP 52,055 – 1 per cent
Indiana
Electoral Vote: 11
3,700 of 5,107 precincts – 72 per cent
x-Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,910,824 – 58 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 1,226,355 – 37 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 163,731 – 5 per cent
Iowa
Electoral Vote: 6
76 of 1,379 precincts – 6 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 63,446 – 58 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 42,769 – 39 per cent
Brock Pierce, NPD 474 – 0 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 432 – 0 per cent
Don Blankenship, CST 376 – 0 per cent
Roque De La Fuente, ALP 365 – 0 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 362 – 0 per cent
Ricki King, Oth 361 – 0 per cent
Kanye West, NPD 289 – 0 per cent
Kansas
Electoral Vote: 6
1,714 of 3,577 precincts – 48 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 511,840 – 54 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 365,810 – 39 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 64,904 – 7 per cent
Kentucky
Electoral Vote: 8
3,685 of 3,685 precincts – 100 per cent
x-Donald Trump, GOP (i) 2,182,775 – 63 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 1,129,464 – 32 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 82,333 – 2 per cent
Kanye West, Ind 54,790 – 2 per cent
Brock Pierce, Ind 27,315 – 1 per cent
Louisiana
Electoral Vote: 8
1,575 of 3,934 precincts – 40 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 655,854 – 56 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 462,984 – 40 per cent
Gloria La Riva, PSL 5,383 – 0 per cent
Bill Hammons, Uty 5,375 – 0 per cent
Kanye West, Oth 5,343 – 0 per cent
Alyson Kennedy, SWP 4,365 – 0 per cent
Tom Hoefling, Oth 4,094 – 0 per cent
Jade Simmons, Oth 4,059 – 0 per cent
Brock Pierce, Oth 3,386 – 0 per cent
President Boddie, Oth 3,365 – 0 per cent
Don Blankenship, CST 3,331 – 0 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 3,260 – 0 per cent
Brian Carroll, ASP 2,953 – 0 per cent
Maine
Electoral Vote: 4 split among candidates: 0, 0 and 0
362 of 571 precincts – 63 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 236,520 – 47 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 230,020 – 46 per cent
Roque De La Fuente, ALP 16,787 – 3 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 11,238 – 2 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 5,813 – 1 per cent
Maryland
Electoral Vote: 10
680 of 1,991 precincts – 34 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 795,248 – 58 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 495,856 – 36 per cent
Jerome Segal, BdR 29,689 – 2 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 20,743 – 2 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 19,176 – 1 per cent
Massachusetts
Electoral Vote: 11
881 of 2,173 precincts – 41 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 1,155,800 – 58 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 711,987 – 36 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 59,561 – 3 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 54,695 – 3 per cent
Michigan
Electoral Vote: 16
2,364 of 4,814 precincts – 49 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 1,860,818 – 48 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,786,410 – 46 per cent
Roque De La Fuente, NLP 81,813 – 2 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 61,677 – 2 per cent
Don Blankenship, UST 57,077 – 1 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 9,616 – 0 per cent
Minnesota
Electoral Vote: 10
1,623 of 4,110 precincts – 39 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 605,729 – 48 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 540,539 – 43 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 20,916 – 2 per cent
Alyson Kennedy, SWP 16,162 – 1 per cent
Kanye West, Ind 15,231 – 1 per cent
Rocky De La Fuente, ALP 14,454 – 1 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 13,572 – 1 per cent
Brock Pierce, Ind 13,340 – 1 per cent
Gloria La Riva, PSL 12,013 – 1 per cent
Mississippi
Electoral Vote: 6
855 of 1,768 precincts – 48 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 463,449 – 55 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 365,181 – 43 per cent
Kanye West, Ind 3,544 – 0 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 3,380 – 0 per cent
Brock Pierce, Ind 2,939 – 0 per cent
Phil Collins, Ind 2,348 – 0 per cent
Brian Carroll, ASP 2,124 – 0 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 1,941 – 0 per cent
Don Blankenship, AmC 1,876 – 0 per cent
Missouri
Electoral Vote: 10
1,143 of 3,575 precincts – 32 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 886,731 – 61 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 501,148 – 34 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 24,182 – 2 per cent
Don Blankenship, CST 23,544 – 2 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 21,199 – 1 per cent
Montana
Electoral Vote: 3
167 of 669 precincts – 25 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 138,161 – 57 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 85,972 – 35 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 18,609 – 8 per cent
Nebraska
Electoral Vote: 5 split among candidates: 0, 0 and 0
440 of 1,405 precincts – 31 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 217,796 – 71 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 71,828 – 23 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 16,844 – 5 per cent
Nevada
Electoral Vote: 6
534 of 1,984 precincts – 27 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 307,964 – 47 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 293,615 – 45 per cent
None of these, NPD 26,929 – 4 per cent
Don Blankenship, IAP 13,384 – 2 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 6,611 – 1 per cent
New Hampshire
Electoral Vote: 4
301 of 301 precincts – 100 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 505,087 – 48 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 497,044 – 47 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 54,155 – 5 per cent
New Jersey
Electoral Vote: 14
3,921 of 6,348 precincts – 62 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 2,067,473 – 54 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,630,728 – 42 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 29,642 – 1 per cent
Gloria La Riva, PSL 26,949 – 1 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 25,841 – 1 per cent
Roque De La Fuente, ALP 21,440 – 1 per cent
Don Blankenship, CST 18,729 – 0 per cent
Bill Hammons, Uty 18,178 – 0 per cent
New Mexico
Electoral Vote: 5
928 of 1,925 precincts – 48 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 310,102 – 49 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 241,364 – 39 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 20,445 – 3 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 20,091 – 3 per cent
Sheila Tittle, CST 17,714 – 3 per cent
Gloria La Riva, PSL 17,138 – 3 per cent
New York
Electoral Vote: 29
7,314 of 15,498 precincts – 47 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 3,671,719 – 61 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,986,286 – 33 per cent
Brock Pierce, Inp 132,776 – 2 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 123,543 – 2 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 111,585 – 2 per cent
North Carolina
Electoral Vote: 15
1,157 of 2,670 precincts – 43 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,530,705 – 52 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 1,306,440 – 45 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 31,958 – 1 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 28,775 – 1 per cent
Don Blankenship, CST 24,447 – 1 per cent
North Dakota
Electoral Vote: 3
236 of 422 precincts – 56 per cent
x-Donald Trump, GOP (i) 185,988 – 61 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 90,887 – 30 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 25,611 – 8 per cent
Ohio
Electoral Vote: 18
3,484 of 8,933 precincts – 39 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,487,630 – 49 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 1,418,059 – 47 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Ind 69,753 – 2 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 62,875 – 2 per cent
Oklahoma
Electoral Vote: 7
1,322 of 1,948 precincts – 68 per cent
x-Donald Trump, GOP (i) 945,279 – 65 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 414,641 – 29 per cent
Jade Simmons, Ind 22,902 – 2 per cent
Kanye West, Ind 21,202 – 1 per cent
Brock Pierce, Ind 20,947 – 1 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 19,823 – 1 per cent
Oregon
Electoral Vote: 7
0 of 1,333 precincts – 0 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 0 – 0 per cent
Howie Hawkins, PAG 0 – 0 per cent
Dario Hunter, Prg 0 – 0 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 0 – 0 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 0 – 0 per cent
Pennsylvania
Electoral Vote: 20
2,900 of 9,147 precincts – 32 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,483,212 – 52 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 1,288,857 – 45 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 97,234 – 3 per cent
Rhode Island
Electoral Vote: 4
200 of 283 precincts – 71 per cent
x-Joe Biden, Dem 326,698 – 57 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 250,410 – 43 per cent
South Carolina
Electoral Vote: 9
1,580 of 2,261 precincts – 70 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,298,521 – 55 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 966,446 – 41 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 47,349 – 2 per cent
Roque De La Fuente, ALP 41,954 – 2 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 15,790 – 1 per cent
South Dakota
Electoral Vote: 3
565 of 667 precincts – 85 per cent
x-Donald Trump, GOP (i) 222,796 – 59 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 127,479 – 34 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 24,944 – 7 per cent
Tennessee
Electoral Vote: 11
797 of 1,955 precincts – 41 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 991,860 – 64 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 494,828 – 32 per cent
Roque De La Fuente, Ind 18,413 – 1 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Ind 13,796 – 1 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Ind 11,359 – 1 per cent
Don Blankenship, Ind 10,547 – 1 per cent
Alyson Kennedy, Ind 8,559 – 1 per cent
Kanye West, Ind 7,551 – 0 per cent
Gloria La Riva, Ind 4,596 – 0 per cent
Texas
Electoral Vote: 38
3,340 of 8,779 precincts – 38 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 3,010,152 – 55 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 2,246,781 – 41 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 114,195 – 2 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 110,092 – 2 per cent
Utah
Electoral Vote: 6
296 of 2,612 precincts – 11 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 117,935 – 50 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 40,148 – 17 per cent
Gloria La Riva, Una 18,231 – 8 per cent
Joe McHugh, Una 17,080 – 7 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 14,351 – 6 per cent
Don Blankenship, CST 10,364 – 4 per cent
Brock Pierce, Una 8,316 – 4 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 4,179 – 2 per cent
Kanye West, Una 4,125 – 2 per cent
Vermont
Electoral Vote: 3
215 of 275 precincts – 78 per cent
x-Joe Biden, Dem 247,345 – 62 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 127,376 – 32 per cent
Christopher LaFontaine, Ind 1,776 – 0 per cent
Gloria La Riva, LUn 1,724 – 0 per cent
Brian Carroll, ASP 1,686 – 0 per cent
Keith McCormic, Oth 1,686 – 0 per cent
Brock Pierce, Una 1,649 – 0 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 1,551 – 0 per cent
Gary Swing, Oth 1,525 – 0 per cent
Richard Duncan, Ind 1,475 – 0 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 1,471 – 0 per cent
Kyle Kopitke, Ind 1,461 – 0 per cent
Roque De La Fuente, ALP 1,414 – 0 per cent
Phil Collins, Pro 1,394 – 0 per cent
Alyson Kennedy, SWP 1,288 – 0 per cent
H. Brooke Paige, Ind 1,143 – 0 per cent
Blake Huber, AVP 1,127 – 0 per cent
Jerome Segal, BdR 1,127 – 0 per cent
Zachary Scalf, Ind 1,061 – 0 per cent
Kanye West, Ind 932 – 0 per cent
Don Blankenship, CST 823 – 0 per cent
Virginia
Electoral Vote: 13
1,265 of 2,575 precincts – 49 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 1,278,902 – 48 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,239,250 – 47 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 126,827 – 5 per cent
Washington
Electoral Vote: 12
0 of 2,000 precincts – 0 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 0 – 0 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Grn 0 – 0 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 0 – 0 per cent
Alyson Kennedy, SWP 0 – 0 per cent
Gloria La Riva, PSL 0 – 0 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 0 – 0 per cent
West Virginia
Electoral Vote: 5
771 of 1,750 precincts – 44 per cent
x-Donald Trump, GOP (i) 367,041 – 70 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 132,534 – 25 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 13,021 – 2 per cent
Howie Hawkins, Mnt 11,724 – 2 per cent
Wisconsin
Electoral Vote: 10
1,346 of 3,755 precincts – 36 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 585,031 – 50 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 527,317 – 45 per cent
Don Blankenship, CST 57,016 – 5 per cent
Brian Carroll, ASP 4,992 – 0 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 4,828 – 0 per cent
Wyoming
Electoral Vote: 3
192 of 498 precincts – 39 per cent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 58,093 – 68 per cent
Joe Biden, Dem 20,848 – 24 per cent
Brock Pierce, Ind 3,596 – 4 per cent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 3,295 – 4 per cent
