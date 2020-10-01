Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Group of Toronto homeless men and women go to court over park eviction order
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 1, 2020 5:59 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 6:00 am EDT
A homeless person lies in a tent pitched in a centre reservation in downtown in Toronto on Saturday, April 18 2020. Many of the City's homeless population have taken to staying in tents around the city as health concerns continue about the safety in the shelter system due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
A Toronto court is set to hear arguments today from a group of homeless men and women living in tents who are pushing back against attempts by the city to remove them from parks.
The group, which includes activist organizations, wants an interim order to allow homeless people to continue living in the encampments until a constitutional challenge of a city bylaw is heard.
The central issue is a bylaw that bans living or camping in parks after midnight.
The city says the Charter of Rights and Freedoms does not entitle the group to live in parks.
It says it has worked very hard to make shelters safer during the pandemic and has found temporary or permanent homes for hundreds living in encampments.
Since the pandemic began, hundreds of people have fled shelters out of fear of contracting COVID-19 and have been living outside.