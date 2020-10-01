Loading articles...

Top White House official tests positive for coronavirus

Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 8:44 pm EDT

Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, left, arrives at the White House in Washington, late Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, after attending rallies in Ohio with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hicks, who serves as counsellor to the president and travelled with him to a Wednesday rally, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

Hicks travelled with the president multiple times this week, including on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

Hicks previously served as White House communications director and re-joined the administration this year ahead of the election.

Zeke Miller And Jill Colvin, The Associated Press


