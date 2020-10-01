Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Top White House official tests positive for coronavirus
by Zeke Miller And Jill Colvin, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 1, 2020 8:31 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 8:44 pm EDT
Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, left, arrives at the White House in Washington, late Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, after attending rallies in Ohio with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON — Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Hicks, who serves as counsellor to the president and travelled with him to a Wednesday rally, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.
Hicks travelled with the president multiple times this week, including on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.
Hicks previously served as White House communications director and re-joined the administration this year ahead of the election.