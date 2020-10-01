Loading articles...

Survey team investigating possible tornado Wednesday evening

Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 7:07 am EDT

A survey team is investigating a possible tornado in GTHA Wednesday evening. (Photo credit Andrew Collins/ Twitter @ACollinsPhoto)

You may have seen a sprinkle of rain around the GTA on Wednesday, but some people in the Flamborough of Hamilton were slammed by a violent thunderstorm around the dinner hour — that may have spawned a tornado.

Photos online show some significant damage to vehicles and some homes in that rural area.

680 NEWS Meteorologist Jill Taylor said a survey team associated with Environment Canada, the Northern Tornadoes Project, will be going out to investigate whether or not that storm was a tornado.

Taylor adding that Thursday, the GTHA could be up for another unpredictable day with some storms that could spark up across the region.

