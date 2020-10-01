Survey team investigating possible tornado Wednesday evening

You may have seen a sprinkle of rain around the GTA on Wednesday, but some people in the Flamborough of Hamilton were slammed by a violent thunderstorm around the dinner hour — that may have spawned a tornado.

Photos online show some significant damage to vehicles and some homes in that rural area.

.@environmentca called to investigate possible tornado in the area of Brock Road/Safari Road in rural Hamilton. Severe damage to a barn and a tipped over transport truck at a home. Residents say no one was injured as they fled the flying debris. pic.twitter.com/oBJXFq3jcR — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) September 30, 2020

680 NEWS Meteorologist Jill Taylor said a survey team associated with Environment Canada, the Northern Tornadoes Project, will be going out to investigate whether or not that storm was a tornado.

Taylor adding that Thursday, the GTHA could be up for another unpredictable day with some storms that could spark up across the region.