Shawn Mendes announces upcoming album through series of clues

Shawn Mendes fans can’t wait for the end of the week.

The Canadian pop singer has announced a new single and his fourth studio album. The single will be out on Friday.

It appears both the single and album will be called ‘Wonder.’

Through a series of tweets on Wednesday the Pickering, Ontario native hinted that something was coming.

After the first cryptic tweet, Mendes released a promotional trailer for the upcoming single.

The clip closes showing the Friday release date for the single, and the full album two months later on December 4. The album will be available for pre-order along with the single on October 2.