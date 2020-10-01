Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Shawn Mendes announces upcoming album through series of clues
by Michael Ranger
Posted Oct 1, 2020 12:14 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 12:19 am EDT
Shawn Mendes arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Shawn Mendes fans can’t wait for the end of the week.
The Canadian pop singer has announced a new single and his fourth studio album. The single will be out on Friday.
It appears both the single and album will be called ‘Wonder.’
Through a series of tweets on Wednesday the Pickering, Ontario native hinted that something was coming.
After the first cryptic tweet, Mendes released a promotional trailer for the upcoming single.
The clip closes showing the Friday release date for the single, and the full album two months later on December 4. The album will be available for pre-order along with the single on October 2.
