Police lay dozens of charges in illegal street racing probe

Six people are facing dozens of charges after an investigation into street racing and stunt driving on streets and highways across the Greater Toronto Area.

Peel regional police say they collaborated with York Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police to tackle what they called a “highly-organized” street racing culture.

The joint-forces operation was called Project Drift, which stands for stands for Dangerous Racing Investigative Focus Team.

In a release, police said groups would take over entire intersections in “coordinated attacks on our roads.”

Police released videos showing street races and other stunt driving maneuvers taking place perilously close to large, gawking crowds.

“Those involved with these groups are not car enthusiasts, and are responsible for dangerous disruptive vehicle maneuvers including staged street races, drifting, stunting and other hazardous driving behaviours which often occur in the presence of large crowds,” Peel police said.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah applauded investigators for putting “a dent” in the illegal and dangerous activities.

“The community has had enough. We have all had enough,” he said.

York Regional Police Deputy Chief, Cecile Hammond added that he hopes the arrests “send a strong message to racers and those attending these rallies.”