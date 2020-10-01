Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Car riddled with bullet holes found parked on west-end street
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Oct 1, 2020 6:48 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT
There is a heavy police presence near Burnhamthorpe road and Windust Gate after police found a car with bullet holes in the area.
The car was parked on the side of a street.
Forensic investigators take extensive photos of a car found on Windust Gate today with multiple bullet holes in the passenger side. No crime was committed where the vehicle was found, here in the Burnhamthorpe and Renforth area. @680NEWSpic.twitter.com/1mKcQof0QL
Officers say the man was walking to a parked vehicle with a female companion and infant with the intent of taking the child to a hospital when a vehicle pulled up and at least two male suspects opened fire on the group.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
Police tell 680 NEWS this incident could be linked to a previous investigation, potentially a homicide, but can not confirm if it’s connected to Thursday’s shooting.
Officers are urging anyone with information in either case to come forward.