Car riddled with bullet holes found parked on west-end street

There is a heavy police presence near Burnhamthorpe road and Windust Gate after police found a car with bullet holes in the area.

The car was parked on the side of a street.

Forensic investigators take extensive photos of a car found on Windust Gate today with multiple bullet holes in the passenger side. No crime was committed where the vehicle was found, here in the Burnhamthorpe and Renforth area. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/1mKcQof0QL — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) October 1, 2020

Officers are now searching the area for witnesses or any possible victims.

This comes after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight earlier in the day in the Weston area.

Officers say the man was walking to a parked vehicle with a female companion and infant with the intent of taking the child to a hospital when a vehicle pulled up and at least two male suspects opened fire on the group.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police tell 680 NEWS this incident could be linked to a previous investigation, potentially a homicide, but can not confirm if it’s connected to Thursday’s shooting.

Officers are urging anyone with information in either case to come forward.