Peel police get called to case of mistaken identity: bear for beaver

LISTEN: A case of mistaken identity

It’s another case of mistaken identity.

This time, someone in Mississauga thought they saw something that turned out to be a beaver.

Back in May, someone in Brampton said they saw an alligator swimming in a storm drain, and police had to be called out — only to find it was a beaver.

Well, it happened again.

Police in Mississauga were called because two “small bears” were spotted in a conservation park near Old Derry Road and Second Line.

Officers showed up, and yes, turns out those bears were beavers.