Peel police get called to case of mistaken identity: bear for beaver

Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 11:36 am EDT

Still photo of a beaver from the film "White Tuft, The Little Beaver." EVERETT COLLECTION

It’s another case of mistaken identity.

This time, someone in Mississauga thought they saw something that turned out to be a beaver.

Back in May, someone in Brampton said they saw an alligator swimming in a storm drain, and police had to be called out — only to find it was a beaver.

Well, it happened again.

Police in Mississauga were called because two “small bears” were spotted in a conservation park near Old Derry Road and Second Line.

Officers showed up, and yes, turns out those bears were beavers.

