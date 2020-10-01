Loading articles...

Mother charged in death of boy, 2, who fell from a high-rise window in North York in July

Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 5:20 pm EDT

A mother has been charged in the death of her 2-year-old son.

The boy fell from a 14th floor window of an apartment building near Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate on July 28th.

Police now say the boy was sleeping in the apartment at around 5 p.m. when the 31-year-old woman left the apartment for unknown reasons, leaving the boy alone.

While she was away, the boy fell from the window to his death.

The woman surrendered herself to police on Thursday.

She now faces charges of criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

A court appearance has been set for next Thursday, November 5th.

 

